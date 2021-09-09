Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.74 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.64. 47,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.09. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

