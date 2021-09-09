Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.31 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

