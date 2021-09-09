Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 75,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

