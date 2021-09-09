Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.61.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.06. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.