Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.03 million and $779,611.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

