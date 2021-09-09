Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.71 during trading hours on Thursday. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

