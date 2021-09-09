Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 61.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $318.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion and a PE ratio of -104.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average is $248.36. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

