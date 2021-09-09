SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004111 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

