Solaris Price Tops $0.25 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 130.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Solaris has a market cap of $355,041.50 and approximately $68,537.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.