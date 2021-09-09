Solrise Finance (SLRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.51 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

