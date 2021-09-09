Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,189. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.