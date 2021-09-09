Souders Financial Advisors Buys 301 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Equinix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $17.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $864.63. 7,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.65. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

