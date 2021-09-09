Souders Financial Advisors Buys 770 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.46. The stock had a trading volume of 310,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

