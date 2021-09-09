Souders Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 18,326 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $125.75. 45,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,703. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

