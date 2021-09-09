Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 99.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

