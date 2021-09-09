Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 99.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.