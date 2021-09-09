Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.79. The company had a trading volume of 353,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

