Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 44.4% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.