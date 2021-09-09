Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 39,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,431,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 4,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.