Souders Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 49,059 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 20,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

