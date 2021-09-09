Souders Financial Advisors Takes $1.58 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

