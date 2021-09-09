South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $67.43 on Thursday. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

