S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $454.67

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $454.67 and last traded at $454.18, with a volume of 2152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

