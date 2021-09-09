Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0049

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 81.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $64,397.42 and $529.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044886 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.