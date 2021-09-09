SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $574,988.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.