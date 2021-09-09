SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0047 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $38.77 million and $627,805.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.