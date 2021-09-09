Spartan Delta (SDE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (CVE: SDE) recently:

9/2/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

9/1/2021 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Spartan Delta was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

7/30/2021 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

7/30/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

7/15/2021 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

CVE:SDE traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.67.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

