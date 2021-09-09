Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.50. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 563 shares traded.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

