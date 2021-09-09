Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Buys $121,686.00 in Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 301,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

