SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Trading Up 0.2%

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 1,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKAU. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,206,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

