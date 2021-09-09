Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.56 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and $1.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

