Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of CXM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

