Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 1,535,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,464. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

