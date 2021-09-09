Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.