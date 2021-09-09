Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
NYSE:SQ traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
