Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.85.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

SQ stock opened at $254.72 on Thursday. Square has a 1-year low of $134.26 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,373 shares of company stock worth $168,172,692 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

