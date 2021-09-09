SSE’s (SSEZY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

