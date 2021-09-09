StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044173 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.