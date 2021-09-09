StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $2.83

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $1,325.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00006022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.45 or 0.99883608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

