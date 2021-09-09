Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm has a market cap of $706.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

