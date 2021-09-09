Staker Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Staker has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $3,975.22 and $9.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Staker

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

