Standard Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.39 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $297,615.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

