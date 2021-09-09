Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

