Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

