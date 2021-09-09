Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Hits $749,814.80

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Starbase has a total market cap of $749,814.80 and $563,203.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

