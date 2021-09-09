SteepCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $84,732.61 and $9.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.53 or 0.00905094 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

