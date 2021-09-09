Stefanie M. Kimball Sells 2,310 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,887. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

