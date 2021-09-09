Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 37,485 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.19. 109,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

