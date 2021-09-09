Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 41,027 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 3,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,430. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

