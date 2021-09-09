Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 80,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

