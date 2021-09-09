Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 257,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. 15,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,953. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

